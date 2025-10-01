Gesicki caught his lone target for eight yards in Monday's 28-3 loss to the Broncos.

Gesicki led all Bengals tight ends in offensive snaps (27), playing ahead of teammates Drew Sample (22), Cam Grandy (4) and Tanner Hudson (1). The veteran tight end's increase in playing time came with teammate Noah Fant sidelined with a concussion. Through four games, the veteran tight end has recorded just six receptions for 46 scoreless yards. It remains to be seen whether or not Fant will return to action for Cincinnati's next game, but Gesicki should be avoided for fantasy purposes either way as the Bengals offense continues to struggle. The Bengals are set to host the Lions in Week 5.