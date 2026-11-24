Gesicki brought in five of six targets for 77 yards in the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday night.

The veteran tight end finished with a team-high yardage total while finishing just a yard short of equaling his best tally of the season as well. Gesicki's biggest catch came late in the fourth quarter on the Bengals' final drive, when he hauled in a 32-yard pass from Joe Burrow over the middle to get the Bengals down to the Commanders' 33-yard line. Gesicki's production continues to have some game-to-game volatility, but he'll draw another favorable matchup in a Week 12 home clash with the Saints on Sunday.