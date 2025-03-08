The Bengals signed Gesicki to a three-year, $25.5 million extension Saturday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Gesicki joined the Bengals on a one-year, $2.5 million contract in March of 2024 after spending the 2023 season with the Patriots and the first five years of his NFL career with the Dolphins. After logging 61 catches in the two seasons prior to 2024, Gesicki had a nice bounce-back campaign in Cincinnati where he registered 65 catches (on 83 targets) for 665 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. Gesicki had six games in which he tallied at least 50 receiving yards, and the 2018 second-round pick out of Penn State will continue to serve as Joe Burrow's security blanket in the passing game.