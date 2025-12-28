Bengals' Mike Gesicki: Two catches in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gesicki caught both his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals.
The tight end caught multiple passes for the fifth time in the last six games, a stretch in which he's put together an 18-233-2 line on 24 targets. Gesicki isn't a key part of the Bengals' passing attack, but he's been an effective complementary option and he'll carry some momentum into a Week 18 clash with the Browns.
