Gesicki caught both his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

The tight end caught multiple passes for the fifth time in the last six games, a stretch in which he's put together an 18-233-2 line on 24 targets. Gesicki isn't a key part of the Bengals' passing attack, but he's been an effective complementary option and he'll carry some momentum into a Week 18 clash with the Browns.