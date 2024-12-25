Gesicki caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.

Gesicki could not get much going against the Browns, as he was limited to playing just 34 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps while fellow tight end Drew Sample handled an 88 percent snap share. Since the Week 12 bye, the 29-year-old Gesicki has failed to reach a 50 percent snap share in any contest. With limited opportunities in the Bengals' passing attack, the veteran should not be trusted for fantasy purposes. Cincinnati hosts the Broncos in Week 17.