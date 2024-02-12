Hilton racked up 84 tackles (64 solo), two sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Hilton tallied career-high numbers in terms of tackles in 2023, while also handling the most defensive snaps (841) of his NFL career. Now heading into both his age-30 season and the final year of his contract with the Bengals, Hilton likely remains locked into a key role for Cincinnati's secondary, though that's never quite translated to his being a valuable fantasy asset.