Hilton (knee) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hilton handled his typical workload in Sunday's win over the Browns, so it's unclear when he may have picked up the injury. He'll likely need to find his way on to the practice field Thursday or Friday, if he's going to be active Sunday against the Buccaneers.
