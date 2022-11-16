Hilton (finger) was a full participant in the Bengals' practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Hilton was sidelined for Cincinnati's Week 9 win over Carolina with a finger injury, though he appears to be on track to return following successful surgery for this issue last Tuesday. The cornerback played a prominent role over the first eight games of the season, logging 35 tackles and five passes defended on 454 defensive snaps. With Chidobe Awuzie now out for the season with a torn ACL, Hilton should play an even more crucial role in the Bengals' depleted secondary this Sunday against Pittsburgh.
