Hilton (finger) said Monday that he believes he'll be ready for the Bengals' Week 11 matchup in Pittsburgh, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hilton, who underwent finger surgery Tuesday and missed Sunday's game against Carolina, is expected to benefit from Cincinnati's Week 10 bye and return to action versus the Steelers in Week 11. The 28-year-old has collected 36 tackles and three passes defensed across the team's first eight games of the 2022 campaign.
