Hilton recorded three tackles (three solo) and an interception in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win versus the Vikings.

Late in the second quarter, Hilton was able to cut in front of a Nick Mullens pass intended for Justin Jefferson in the middle of the end zone to keep Minnesota from expanding on a 7-3 lead. He's a more valuable asset in real life than in fantasy going into a Week 16 matchup at Pittsburgh.