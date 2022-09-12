Hilton had eight solo tackles and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers.

Hilton put forth a solid performance against the team with which he spent his first four NFL season. The nickel cornerback had at least five quarterback hits in each of his seasons with Pittsburgh but only two in his first year with the Bengals in 2021. He's already halfway to last year's total in that category, so perhaps the Bengals are planning to bring Hilton on more blitzes this year to utilize that aspect of his skill set.