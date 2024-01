Hilton finished Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs with five tackles (four solo), including one sack.

Hilton managed to get to Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of Sunday's loss. Hilton is up to two sacks on the season, with his first coming in Week 11 against the Ravens. He's up to a career-high 81 tackles (61 solo), including 2.0 sacks, seven passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery over 16 games this season.