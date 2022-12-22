Hilton (knee) was a full participant during practice Friday and does not carry a game status ahead for Saturday's contest versus New England.

Hilton was sidelined with a knee injury during each practice Week 15 before he was ruled out ahead of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, He then started Week 16 as a limited participant in practice Tuesday, and the 28-year-old will be ready to return versus the Patriots. Hilton has played at least 62 percent of defensive snaps in all but two of his 12 games this season, so his availability will be a big boost for Cincinnati's banged-up secondary.