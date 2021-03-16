Hilton has agreed to a contract with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hilton was a versatile piece in Pittsburgh, shining as the nickelback while also capably filling in when called upon on the outside. He logged three sacks, three interceptions and 51 tackles in 12 games last season, starting six. The details of Hilton's contract have yet to be disclosed, but he'll likely take on a starting role in Cincinnati and get paid accordingly.
