Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hilton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hilton appears to have picked up a knee injury last weekend versus the Browns, explaining why he was unable to partake in any of Cincinnati's practices prior to Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay. With the 28-year-old now sidelined, Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt and Tre Flowers figure to have their work cut out for them versus a loaded Buccaneers' receiving corps in Week 15.