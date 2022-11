Hilton (finger) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hilton will miss his first action of the 2022 season with a finger injury. With Chidobe Awuzie (knee) out for the season and Tre Flowers (hamstring) listed as questionable for Week 9, Cincinnati will be forced to lean on rookie second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt a little more heavily than they'd probably prefer to against a DJ Moore-led Carolina passing attack.