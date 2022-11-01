Thomas failed to bring in his lone target while playing 24 of the Bengals' 53 snaps on offense in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Though he was one of several pass catchers who moved into a larger role with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) sidelined for the contest, Thomas nor any of the Bengals' other pass-catching options came through with notable receiving production on a night the Browns dominated the time of possession. A more favorable matchup could await the Bengals in Week 9 against the 2-6 Panthers, but Thomas is still likely to find himself behind all of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst in the team's pass-catching hierarchy.