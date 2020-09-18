Thomas brought in all four of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Thomas became the second Bengals pass-catcher to haul in a scoring throw from Joe Burrow in the contest, making his grab on a nifty slant pattern with 5:55 remaining to help bring Cincinnati within five points at the time. While Thomas figures to have an uphill battle for targets each week with the quartet of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and John Ross in front of him on the depth chart, the veteran has a respectable seven looks through two games and could potentially benefit on occasion from the attention heaped on his teammates.