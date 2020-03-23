Play

The Bengals have signed Thomas, Dave Clark of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 2016 sixth-rounder logged just two catches for 14 yards in 16 games with the Rams last season, but he'll provide the Bengals with added wideout/special teams depth. Signing with Cincinnati reunites the 25-year-old with head coach Zac Taylor, who served as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in 2017, Thomas' second campaign with Los Angeles.

