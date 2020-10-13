site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Mike Thomas: Loses key fumble
Thomas caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and lost a fumble on that reception that was returned for a touchdown.
Despite the lost fumble, Thomas might be in line for more opportunities next week against the Colts if A.J. Green's hamstring injury keeps him sidelined.
