Bengals' Mike Thomas: Questionable, expected to play
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thomas (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Thomas is expected to play despite his 'questionable' designation, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. He's missed Cincinnati's last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury.
