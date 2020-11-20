The Bengals list Thomas as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington with a hamstring injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was added to the injury report Thursday after practicing on a limited basis, and his questionable designation implies he wasn't able to shake the hamstring issue completely during Friday's practice. If he gains clearance for Sunday, Thomas will be in line for a depth role in Cincinnati's receiving corps, as Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green are locked in as the team's clear top three wideouts.