Thomas caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 16-7 preseason win over the Rams.

Thomas' first catch was a 12-yarder on the Bengals' first offensive play of the game. His early usage is an encouraging sign for Thomas' standing in Cincinnati's wide receiver pecking order, as he appears to be the team's top option behind the starting trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Tyler Boyd. Thomas is unlikely to push any of those three for playing time, but he also appears to be a safe bet to make the 53-man roster in a reserve role.