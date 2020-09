Thomas had two catches for nine yards on two targets in the Week 3 tie against the Eagles. He was on the field for 16 offensive snaps.

Thomas played less and was targeted less frequently than Tee Higgins and even Auden Tate. He had established a connection with Joe Burrow in training camp that revealed itself earlier in the season, especially in Week 2 against the Browns when he scored, but he's a rotation player and not a mainstay right now.