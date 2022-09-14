Thomas totaled one catch for five yards on five targets while playing 64 snaps on offense Sunday in the Bengals' 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers.

Thomas was on the field much more than expected Week 1, a result of fellow wideout Tee Higgins leaving early with a concussion. Among his five targets was a drop in the end zone on the play preceding Ja'Marr Chase's game-tying touchdown in the waning seconds of regulation. If Higgins has to miss the Bengals' Week 2 game in Dallas, Thomas will take on the third receiver role, given Cincinnati's lack of appealing alternatives.