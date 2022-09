Thomas was on the field a lot more than expected in Week 1, following teammate Tee Higgins leaving with a concussion. Thomas had one catch for five yards, on five targets, while being on the field for 64 offensive snaps.

Among Thomas's five targets was a drop in the end zone on the play preceding Ja'Marr Chase's game-tying touchdown in the waning seconds of regulation. If Higgins has to miss a week, Thomas will take on the third receiver role, as the Bengals' don't have an obvious alternative.