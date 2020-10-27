site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Mike Thomas: Two big plays
Thomas had two catches for 54 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Browns, dropping one ball on the third target.
Thomas isn't going to get the volume necessary (with a max of four targets in any one game) for us to use him in fantasy, but his impact is that he's ahead of John Ross in the Bengals' pecking order.
