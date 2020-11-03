site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Mike Thomas: Zero targets in Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2020
Thomas played only six snaps and had zero targets in Sunday's win over the Titans.
Auden Tate had a big day on Sunday, relegating Thomas to a WR5 role for the
Bengals. Even with John Ross inactive, Thomas needs a few injuries to move into a role where he's getting more than a handful of snaps. More News
