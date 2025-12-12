Tinsley is focused on making the most of his expanded offensive opportunities with Tee Higgins (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Tinsely was previously targeted nine times versus Baltimore in Week 13, a contest that Higgins also sat out, though he secured just two of those targets for 22 yards. With Higgins back on the field Week 14, Tinsley played just nine of 60 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted once. Opportunity knocks once again for Tinsley in Week 15, however, and he said he's "looking forward to proving" his consistency during Sunday's rematch against Baltimore. Andrei Iosivas will also be in line for increased snaps behind top WR Ja'Marr Chase as long as Higgins remains sidelined.