Tinsley caught two of six targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.

With Ja'Marr Chase serving a one-game suspension and Tee Higgins (concussion) getting knocked out of the game late, Tinsley ended up doubling his target total on the season while hauling in his second TD of 2025 on a 17-yard toss from Joe Flacco. The Bengals' passing game could look very different in Week 13 if Joe Burrow (toe) is ready to return, but a potential Higgins absence could leave Tinsley with a larger role than usual once again in a Thanksgiving tilt against the Ravens.