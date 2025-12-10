Bengals' Mitchell Tinsley: Held catchless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tinsley failed to record a single target in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills.
Tinsley was a complete non-factor against the Bills, playing just nine of the Bengals' 60 offensive snaps without seeing a target from quarterback Joe Burrow. Heading into a Week 15 matchup against Baltimore, fellow wideout Tee Higgins is in the concussion protocol. If Higgins is forced to miss time, Tinsley would be a likely candidate to see a solid uptick in both snaps and targets. Fantasy managers in need of help at the wide receiver position could consider the Penn State product when the Bengals host the Ravens in Week 15.
