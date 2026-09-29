The Bengals signed Tinsley off the Texans' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

The Bengals needed to replenish their depth at wide receiver due to the injury absences of Andrei Iosivas (thumb, IR) and rookie fourth-rounder Colbie Young (knee), the latter of whom has already been ruled out for Week 4 against the Jaguars. Tinsley appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2025, finishing with an 8-117-2 receiving line on 24 targets, though he joined the Texans' practice squad Sept. 1 after failing to make Cincinnati's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Now that he's back with the Bengals, Tinsley will contribute both on special teams and in a rotational role on offense.