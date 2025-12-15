Tinsley caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Ravens.

The Penn State product operated as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout Sunday while Tee Higgins (concussion) was sidelined. However, Tinsley saw just two targets, with the vast majority of Cincinnati's receiving work going to Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown, who combined to catch 17 of 23 targets for 169 yards. Tinsley has now recorded eight receptions on 23 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns through 14 appearances this season. He's likely to remain a depth option in the Bengals' receiver room in the Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins.