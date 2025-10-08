Tinsley went untargeted while playing three of the Bengals' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

After drawing at least one target in each of the Bengals' previous three contests, Tinsley went without a look in the passing game while playing his fewest snaps to date through five weeks. Though the Bengals continue to prioritize him ahead of 2024 second-round pick Jermaine Burton at receiver, Tinsley will likely struggle to see meaningful volume while all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas and Mike Gesicki are available.