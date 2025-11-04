Bengals' Mitchell Tinsley: One big catch in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tinsley caught one pass on two target for 27 yards in the loss to the Bears in Week 9.
Tinsley played a season-high 17 offensive snaps, as the Bengals were playing catch-up most of the game and frequently went with four wide receivers. He has displayed a penchant for acrobatic catches both in the preseason and twice (on three total catches) now in the regular season, albeit on only six targets overall.
