Tinsley had two catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's preseason win over the Commanders. He has made an impression in camp prior to Monday night's game as well, being named one of the team captains for the contest, Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

For all of Tinsley's developments and heroics on Monday night, he still faces an uphill battle to make the Bengals' 53-man roster. He would need the Bengals to keep six receivers, behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton and Charlie Jones. It's more likely that he'll be a practice squad player for the Bengals in the event of an injury, or maybe putting some good reps on tape for other teams scouting the Bengals while looking for a depth piece.