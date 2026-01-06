Bengals' Mitchell Tinsley: Sticking around Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tinsley and the Bengals agreed on a one-year contract extension Monday.
Tinsley caught eight of 24 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns over 17 contests during the regular season, and he'll now stick around Cincinnati for another year. The wide receiver will compete for a top reserve spot behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in 2026.
