Bengals' Mitchell Tinsley: Unable to convert chances
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tinsley had two catches for 22 yards in Thursday night's win over the Ravens, despite getting targeted nine times.
Tinsley played 53 offensive snaps (66 percent) due to Tee Higgins sitting out with a concussion. Many of his targets were contested plays, suggesting that he had a hard time gaining separation from the Ravens' defensive backs. We'll have a better idea next week whether Higgins will be ready to return from his concussion and play against the Bills.
