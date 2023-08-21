Wilcox (undisclosed) has been cleared to practice and has been removed from the active/PUP list .

Wilcox had been placed on the PUP list on July 24, and now that he's ready to resume practice, he'll look to secure a role in the Bengals tight end corps. Heading into the team's preseason finale, Irv Smith and Drew Sample profile as Cincinnati's top two options at the position, with Wilcox, Devin Asiasi, Tanner Hudson, Nick Bowers and Christian Trahan competing for depth slotting.