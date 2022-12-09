Wilcox is set to work as Cincinnati's top tight end Sunday against the Browns, as Hayden Hurst (calf) has been ruled out.
Hurst's first absence of the season paves the way for Wilcox to get some extra attention from star quarterback Joe Burrow. The 26-year-old Wilcox has yet to reach 20 receiving yards in a game, so expectations should be tempered despite the favorable circumstances.
More News
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Busy role on tap•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Handling limited role behind Hurst•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Ready to roll for Week 1•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Rehabbing Wednesday•