Wilcox is set to work as Cincinnati's top tight end Sunday against the Browns, as Hayden Hurst (calf) has been ruled out.

Hurst's first absence of the season paves the way for Wilcox to get some extra attention from star quarterback Joe Burrow. The 26-year-old Wilcox has yet to reach 20 receiving yards in a game, so expectations should be tempered despite the favorable circumstances.