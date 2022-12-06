Wilcox had one catch for 13 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. He played 47 offensive snaps, which is the most he's played all season, both in raw number and as a percentage of the team's snaps.

Wilcox will maintain a similar role this upcoming week with Hayden Hurst unlikely to play. That said, he's unlikely to play a significant role in the passing game, as he's had no more than two targets in any given game this season.