Wilcox caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Wilcox was well on his way to another disappointing fantasy outing before he caught a 12-yard touchdown strike late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup in Tampa Bay. The 250-pounder has served as Cincinnati's No. 1 tight end during both of the last two contests with Hayden Hurst sidelined due to a calf issue, catching four passes on just five targets for 44 yards and a score in that span. If Hurst is able to gain medical clearance before the weekend, then Wilcox would presumably see his snap count drop Saturday in New England.