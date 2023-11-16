Wilcox drew one catchless target while playing five of the Bengals' 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Cincinnati kept four tight ends active Week 10, and Wilcox ranked a distant fourth in terms of snaps. The Bengals effectively ran a three-man timeshare at the position, with Drew Sample (23 snaps) leading the group in playing time and Irv Smith (21) and Tanner Hudson (20) lagging closely behind him. Due to his status as a core special-teams contributor, Wilcox should continue to remain active on game days, but he doesn't look to be close to moving into a notable role on offense.