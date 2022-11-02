Wilcox played 15 of the Bengals' 50 snaps on offense in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns, hauling in his lone target for a three-yard gain.

Wilcox has suited up for all eight of the Bengals' games this season, but his role on offense has been muted while he's served as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Hayden Hurst. The 25-year-old has cleared 50 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps on just two occasions and has cobbled together a modest 6-47-0 receiving line on the campaign.