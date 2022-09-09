Wilcox (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Wilcox suffered a left ankle injury during the team's first preseason game and was sidelined until he returned to practice in a limited fashion Monday. He was limited throughout the week but was listed as a full participant Friday, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday. If available, Wilcox will compete with Drew Sample for backup snaps behind Hayden Hurst.