Wilcox played 27 of the Bengals' 65 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens.

Hayden Hurst settled back in as Cincinnati's top tight end in his return from a three-game absence, resulting in Wilcox settling for a downturn in playing time as the No. 2 option at the position. While Hurst was sidelined, Wilcox offered only marginal fantasy value, as he cobbled together a 10-79-1 receiving line on 11 targets during that three-game stretch.