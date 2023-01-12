Wilcox played 27 of the Bengals' 65 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens.
Hayden Hurst settled back in as Cincinnati's top tight end in his return from a three-game absence, resulting in Wilcox settling for a downturn in playing time as the No. 2 option at the position. While Hurst was sidelined, Wilcox offered only marginal fantasy value, as he cobbled together a 10-79-1 receiving line on 11 targets during that three-game stretch.
More News
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Season-high six catches•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Set for another start•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Catches first touchdown in win•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: One catch on two targets•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Ascends to top of depth chart•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Busy role on tap•