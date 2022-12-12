Wilcox had one catch on two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Wilcox provided more value with his run-blocking than with his receiving skills, netting those two targets on 48 snaps while filling in for the injured Hayden Hurst. Hurst remains week-to-week, so Wilcox could be in line for another start this week against the Bucs.
