Wilcox (ankle) is active for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Wilcox suffered a left ankle injury during the team's exhibition opener and was sidelined for the remainder of the preseason. He was limited at practices all week, but he'll still suit up for Week 1. Wilcox will compete for Drew Sample for backup snaps behind Hayden Hurst, but the majority of Wilcox's snaps will likely come on special teams.