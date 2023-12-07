Wilcox hauled in his lone target for a 12-yard reception while playing 12 of the Bengals' 73 snaps on offense in Monday's 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars.

The 12 receiving yards were a season-high total for Wilcox, which speaks the muted role he typically holds in the Bengals' passing attack. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Wilcox is valued as a blocker and is a core contributor on special teams, so he should continue to remain active on game days even while he rarely contributes as a pass catcher.