Wilcox hauled in his lone target for a 12-yard reception while playing 12 of the Bengals' 73 snaps on offense in Monday's 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars.
The 12 receiving yards were a season-high total for Wilcox, which speaks the muted role he typically holds in the Bengals' passing attack. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Wilcox is valued as a blocker and is a core contributor on special teams, so he should continue to remain active on game days even while he rarely contributes as a pass catcher.
More News
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Fails to haul in lone target•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Handling special-teams role•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Activated from PUP list•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Returns to Cincinnati•
-
Mitchell Wilcox: Won't be tendered•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Moves back to No. 2 TE role•