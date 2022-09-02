Wilcox (ankle) was running on the side rehab field during Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner and Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Wilcox suffered an ankle injury during the Bengals' preseason opener and has remained sidelined since. While his return to running is a great sign, it's unclear when he'll be ready for game action. Drew Sample (shoulder) returned to padded practice Wednesday, so he appears to be a step ahead of Wilcox in his rehab. If healthy, both tight ends are expected to operate as backups to newcomer Hayden Hurst.